Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was asked “what specific concessions” he would be willing to make in order to bring the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine to an end.

During a meeting between President Donald Trump and Zelensky at the White House on Friday, Cara Castronuova, a reporter with LindellTV, pointed out that Trump had just “brokered a peace deal in the Middle East” and pointed out that in order to do that, “both sides had to meet concessions.”

“Our President has stuck out his neck in many ways to make a peace deal for your war, as well,” Castronuova said to Zelensky during a meeting at the White House with President Donald Trump. “What specific concessions are you willing to make to end this war with Russia? Will you give up joining NATO?”

Castronuova continued to point out that “Americans have foreign war fatigue.”

Zelensky proceeded to question if Castronuova had aimed her question at him and then explained that both sides “need to sit and speak,” and added that there needed to be a “ceasefire.”

“First of all, I think we need to sit and speak,” Zelensky said. “The second point, we need ceasefire. Even now, you see in the Middle East, it’s very difficult to hold ceasefire, everywhere, in every war, it’s very difficult.”

Zelensky continued to claim that Ukraine wants peace, while Russian President Vladimir Putin “doesn’t want” peace.

“We will speak with President today what we need,” Zelensky added. “We understand what we need to push Putin to negotiation table.”

Breitbart News’s Nick Gilbertson reported that in a post on Truth Social on Thursday, Trump revealed that he had a “very productive” phone call with Putin. Trump also revealed that the two leaders had agreed to meet in Budapest to see if they could end the “inglorious War, between Russia and Ukraine.”

“At the conclusion of the call, we agreed that there will be a meeting of our High Level Advisors, next week,” Trump wrote in his post. “The United States’ initial meetings will be led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, together with various other people, to be designated. A meeting location is to be determined. President Putin and I will then meet in an agreed upon location, Budapest, Hungary, to see if we can bring this ‘inglorious’ War, between Russia and Ukraine, to an end.”