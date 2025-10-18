Opera Singer Andrea Bocelli Sings for Trump During White House Visit

Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli was seen singing at the White House on Friday while visiting with President Donald Trump.

“Andrea Bocelli sings in the Oval Office,” Special Assistant to the President Margo Martin said in a post on X. sharing a video of Bocelli singing.

In the video, Trump is seen standing behind his desk.

Fox News reported that Bocelli sang “along” to Time to Say Goodbye.

“President Trump meets with Andrea Bocelli in the Oval Office while listening to Andrea Bocelli,” Martin wrote in another post.

Several people took to social media to respond to Martin’s video of Bocelli singing at the White House, describing it as “amazing,” while others said they get “goosebumps and tears whenever” Bocelli sings.

“Amazing,” OutKick founder Clay Travis wrote in a post on X.

“I don’t know if the average person realizes how much Trump loves music,” Logan Ratick, a national correspondent with Newsmax wrote in a post.

“I saw Andrea Bocelli sing a few months back and I can’t express how amazing he is,” another person wrote. “I get goosebumps and tears whenever he sings.”

“Andrea Bocelli is now SINGING for President Trump in the Oval Office,” another person wrote. “Class is back in the White House.”

After Bocelli’s visit to the White House, Trump revealed that the singer would “perform at the White House” on December 5, days before he will play at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., according to Deadline.