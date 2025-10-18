Perdie: Boomers Be Wildin’! Furries and Geriatrics Take Over D.C. During ‘No Kings’ Protest

The “No Kings” protests have returned, and with that the Democrat geriatrics have as well, but this time with furries alongside in the trenches!

The organized events across the United States are a protest of President Trump, whom leftist activists believe is acting like a king. I attended the Washington, DC, event and captured some photos of what appears to be a strange new alliance between the boomers and the furries:

The use of inflatable animal costumes is a recent trend with activists which started as a response to the Trump administration going after violent leftists, with the intention to counter the narrative of violent riots by trying to appear as harmless as possible. Of course, as is the case with most strategies leftist activists employ, it just ends up making them look bizarre and creepy, and the violent rhetoric seems to survive on signs without opposition despite the organizers’ spoken intentions.

What strange tactics will the left employ next time?