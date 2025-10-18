Trump Chooses Challenger to ‘Weak and Pathetic RINO’ Thomas Massie: ‘Run, Ed, Run!’

President Donald Trump has long threatened to end Rep. Thomas Massie’s (R-KY) career. He now has found the man to do it.

Trump urged former Navy SEAL Ed Gallrein to challenge Massie in next year’s primary, saying Gallrein will have his “Complete and Total Endorsement” should he jump into the race.

In a Friday night Truth Social post, the president lambasted Massie for voting routinely with Democrats against Trump’s legislative priorities:

Third Rate Congressman Thomas Massie, a Weak and Pathetic RINO from the Great Commonwealth of Kentucky, a place I love, and won big SIX TIMES, must be thrown out of office, ASAP! The incredible people of Kentucky’s 4th Congressional District gave us a mandate to, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, and the person that will help us do that is Navy SEAL, Army Ranger, and Fifth Generation Kentucky Farmer, Captain Ed Gallrein, a true America First Patriot.

A Brave Combat Veteran, Ed knows the Wisdom and Courage required to Defend our Country, Support our Military/Veterans, and Ensure PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH. Additionally, as a very successful Businessman, Ed knows how to Create GREAT Jobs, Cut Taxes and Regulations, Promote MADE IN THE U.S.A., Support our Amazing Farmers and American Agriculture, Unleash American Energy Dominance, and Champion our Nation’s Golden Age. In Congress, he will fight tirelessly to Keep our now very Secure Border, SECURE, Stop Migrant Crime, and Defend our always under siege Second Amendment.

I hope Ed gets into the Race against Massie, who is now polling at about 9% because the Great People of Kentucky are wise to him — He only votes against the Republican Party, making life very easy for the Radical Left. Unlike “lightweight” Massie, a totally ineffective LOSER who has failed us so badly, CAPTAIN ED GALLREIN IS A WINNER WHO WILL NOT LET YOU DOWN. Should he decide to challenge Massie, Captain Ed Gallrein has my Complete and Total Endorsement. RUN, ED, RUN — MAGA!

After Trump’s announcement, Gallrein teased his imminent entrance to the race.

“I’m honored by President Trump’s support,” Gallrein said in a statement provided to Breitbart News. “He is doing an amazing job securing the border, lowering taxes, and making America great again. I will make an announcement on what’s next soon!”

Massie, as he has after prior attacks from Trump, used the opportunity to fundraise.

“Trump just endorsed someone to run against me. I can beat this candidate if I have your support,” he posted on X with a plea for financial support and a link to donate to his campaign.

A Trump-aligned super PAC run by some of the his top allies has been running attack ads against Massie since summer.

The Republican primary in Kentucky is May 19, 2026.

Bradley Jaye is Deputy Political Editor for Breitbart News. Follow him on X/Twitter and Instagram @BradleyAJaye.