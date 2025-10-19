Cliff Maloney, the founder of Pennsylvania and New Jersey Chase, said on Breitbart News Saturday that the key to beating the Democrats at their own game is to set up a “permanent” door-knocking and grassroots infrastructure.

Maloney spoke to Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle as the New Jersey gubernatorial election rapidly approaches, where Republican candidate Jack Ciattarelli is narrowing the gap against Democrat candidate Mikie Sherrill.

Maloney, a longtime grassroots activist, founded Pennsylvania Chase, a door-knocking effort that helped the Keystone State elect Donald Trump as president and Dave McCormick as senator during the 2024 election.

Now, he aims to do that with the Garden State to elect a Republican to the governor’s mansion with New Jersey Chase.

He said on Breitbart News Saturday that New Jersey Chase is well on its way to knocking on half a million doors.

“On August 4th, we sent 105 individuals in New Jersey, we launched in New Jersey Chase, happy to report that we have knocked on over 330,000 doors, on our way to 500,000 doors. And Matt, this race is super tight,” Maloney said.

He added that Ciattarelli is a “fantastic candidate,” whereas Sherrill is the “Kamala Harris” of New Jersey.

He gave Breitbart News Saturday an inside look into New Jersey Chase’s plan to flip New Jersey red, noting there are two phases to the group’s plan.

During phase one, activists knock on the doors of registered Republicans that are not likely to vote and ask if they would request a mail-in ballot. He noted that, once a voter receives a mail-in ballot, it becomes much more likely for the person to vote.

Then, during phase two, activists knock on every single Republican door and ask them to turn in their ballot to vote.

Maloney said that he hopes to make Ciattarelli more competitive against Sherill for mail-in ballots.

Boyle asked Maloney how they can replicate the success of Pennsylvania Chase across the country.

Maloney said that there needs to be investment in door knocking and a “permanent infrastructure” to activate the grassroots and beat the Democrats “at their own tactics.”

Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News.