An illegal alien in the sanctuary state of Oregon has been sentenced for stealing over $2.4 million in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for more than a year, federal prosecutors revealed Friday.

Giovanni Spirea, a 29-year-old illegal alien from Italy, was given 24 months in federal prison, three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay nearly $62,000 in restitution after having defrauded the federal government’s SNAP benefits.

“Protecting government-funded programs, like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program isn’t just about preserving funds — it’s about safeguarding trust in a vital lifeline that millions of families depend on to put food on the table,” U.S. Attorney Scott E. Bradford said in a statement. “Today’s sentencing should deter perpetrators from defrauding American families and the federal government for personal gain.”

In July, Spirea pleaded guilty to his role in the food stamp fraud scheme, where from August 2023 to October 2024 he and co-conspirators used electronic skimming devices to steal SNAP benefits by encoding the stolen data on cloned Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards.

Spirea and the co-conspirators then purchased products, such as huge quantities of infant formula and energy drinks, using the stolen benefits.

After having purchased more than 120,000 pounds of products, Spirea and the co-conspirators stored the goods at residential properties and storage units in Oregon and Washington before being sent to California to be sold on the black market.

“The theft of benefits intended for families in need is a serious crime,” Portland Police Chief Bob Day said in a statement. “We remain committed to holding accountable those who exploit public resources for personal gain.”

