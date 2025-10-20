Speaker Johnson on Leftists Protests: If Trump Were a King, the Government Would Be Opened Right Now

If President Donald Trump were a king, the government would be opened right now, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) said during a press conference on the 20th day of the Democrat government shutdown.

Johnson pointed to the No Kings protests over the weekend, which he has referred to as the “Hate America” rally, and explained that this is what this shutdown is all about to Democrats — the sheer spectacle.

“The Democrats made crystal clear that this is about politics. The politics were on full display. The politics, the spectacle is what the mobs, the crowds, the rallies this week were all about,” he said before pointing to the great irony here.

“They called it the No Kings rally. But the great irony, of course, that he pointed out over and over was, if President Trump was a king, the government would be open,” Johnson pointed out. “If President Trump was a king, he would have closed the national parks and national mall.”

Johnson went even further, pointing to the fact former President Barack Obama — not Trump — did during a government shutdown.

“They couldn’t have had the rally out here, by the way,” he said.

“That’s what President Obama did during the shutdown in 2013, closed all the parks and the National Mall.

Lost on the Democrats is the fact that Trump has been working to help those the Democrats have hurt, including by working to make sure the troops receive their pay.

“Here in Washington, you had senators Bernie Sanders and Chris Murphy and Cory Booker and others marching in the streets. These are the same senators who voted over and over to shut down the legislative branch and hand the reins to President Trump,” Johnson continued, adding, “They’re decrying the situation that they themselves created.”

“This has always been about the spectacle,” he said, noting that Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) joined the spectacle in New York City and associated himself with radicals including “the Communist Party USA, the Democrat Socialists of America, the Freedom Socialist Party, [and] the Young Communist League of New York.”

“Do we need any further evidence?” he asked, highlighting that Democrats are not even trying to hide their objective.

“They’re out in the open. They’re not shy about it, because this is the core constituency of the modern Democratic Party. These are objective facts. Look at what’s happening. Open your eyes. It is exactly why Chuck Schumer is pandering. … We’ve explained from the very beginning, the shutdown is about one thing and one thing alone: Chuck Schumer’s political survival,” Johnson added.

