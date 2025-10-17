Speaker Mike Johnson: ‘No Kings’ Protests Are a ‘Hate America Rally’

Leftists will be engaging in the “hate America rally” over the weekend, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) said during his press conference on Friday.

Speaking of the weekend’s planned No Kings protests across the country, Johnson said Americans can plan on seeing “the Marxists the socialists, the Antifa advocates, the anarchists and the pro-Hamas wing of the far-left Democrat party,” which “is the modern Democratic Party.”

“That’s where they’ve gone, and the hate America rally is the common theme among all those groups,” he explained. “Listen to the language they use themselves. Many of them don’t like living in America. They hate capitalism. They hate our free enterprise system. They hate our principles. They hate the ideas that we come in to work every day, to fight for, to preserve the greatest nation in the history of the world.”

Further, Johnson said they hate the “idea of individual freedom and limited government.”

“They hate the idea of the rule of law. They fight against it all the time. They hate the idea of peace through strength. They lobby against it all the time. Individual freedom, limited government, the rule of law, peace through strength, fiscal responsibility, free markets, human dignity, the things that lead to human flourishing, the things that made us the greatest nation in the history of the world,” he continued, also highlighting their opposition to law enforcement and military.

“Their votes show it over and over. That’s the collection of voices that you’ll hear tomorrow that the Democrats will go out and raise their hands with and cheer with. And some of these people are so blinded by their hatred of President Donald Trump, that they can’t find one reason to celebrate America or all that we’ve accomplished and continue to accomplish under this new administration,” he said, making it clear that these Americans are still free to exercise their First Amendment rights.

“I’m personally a big advocate of that. I spent the first 20 years of my legal career in the federal courts, before it came to Congress, defending the right to free speech. They have the right to do it. Republicans, by the way, are the party that fights to maximize your liberty. And we believe, just as our founders did, that every American has been endowed by God himself with inalienable rights that includes the rights to life and liberty and the pursuit of happiness,” he said, adding that the protests on Saturday are not about freedom at all but the “opposite.”

“For many of our Democrat colleagues, tomorrow is about creating really a spectacle. That’s what they’ve been doing here every day of the shutdown, with their little TikTok videos and their publicity stunts, and they’re going to do it in a much larger venue tomorrow,” he said, adding that Democrats are obviously dragging out the shutdown to make this spectacle even bigger.

“It’s becoming increasingly clear that this spectacle is the reason the Democrats have refused to reopen the government. Just read a sample of the materials that this organizing group has circulated far and wide about the event tomorrow. They distributed talking points cheering on the topic. They’re urging this on. They love this. They’re cheering on Chuck Schumer’s decision to close the government,” Johnson added.

The Speaker also reminded the audience that “Americans have more freedom right now to express themselves and speak their minds after Republicans took over,” pointing to the cancel culture under the Biden administration, which really took off during the coronavirus era.

“It is the Republicans restored your right to share and speak your mind. That’s the first and most obvious irony of the hate America rally,” he added.

WATCH: