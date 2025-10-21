Breitbart News Hosting Policy Events with Secretary Sean Duffy and EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin

Breitbart News is hosting policy events in November with Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Lee Zeldin, as the Trump administration continues to make progress in key areas of government to make the America First agenda a reality.
The events, both hosted by Breitbart News’s Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle, are taking place in November in the nation’s capital. Duffy’s event will take place first — Friday, November 7th — followed by Zeldin’s event on Monday, November 10.
“We couldn’t be more excited about the next stages of our highly successful event series with Secretary Duffy and Administrator Zeldin coming in for huge events in November,” Breitbart News CEO Larry Solov said. “Breitbart News is truly the convening force for key news and events in the United States and around the world.”
“Secretary Duffy and Administrator Zeldin are two key members of the president’s cabinet and critical to implementing core elements of the America First agenda,” Boyle said in a statement.
“As we continue our event series, we could not think of better people than these two impressive leaders to highlight important policy priorities of President Donald Trump when it comes to critical matters like the economy, national security, energy, and trade,” he continued. “We look forward to hosting both in November.”
As with prior policy events, Breitbart News is partnering with CGCN Group and the ALFA Institute to put on the gathering. Harrison Fields, Senior Vice President at CGCN and a former White House spokesman, said ahead of the discussions, “CGCN, alongside ALFA, is proud to support another Breitbart policy conversation with two of the President’s most consequential allies — Secretary Sean Duffy and EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin — whose leadership at the DOT and the EPA is slashing red tape, prioritizing innovation and safety, and advancing the America First agenda, upending the policies of the past that left us less competitive, less safe, and bogged down by bureaucracy.”
“While many on K Street or in the media wouldn’t dare amplify this work or engage in these crucial conversations, we’ve decided to flip the script, giving industry leaders and the American public these incredible opportunities,” Fields added.
ALFA Institute Co-Founder Matt Sparks said, “Secretary Duffy has already taken extraordinary steps to usher in a new era of innovation in our transportation systems while also hardening the operations that had atrophied under the previous Administration. The work of the DOT today will pave the path for modern, safe, and efficient mobility of people and goods in the future.”
Of Zeldin, Sparks added, “Administrator Zeldin has ushered in a new era at the EPA — an agency guided by innovation rather than inertia. By aligning regulatory authority with technological advancement, the EPA is now positioned to be a catalyst for American competitiveness and environmental leadership.”
One of the key focuses of Duffy, as of late, has been emphasizing the importance of cracking down on illegal immigrant truck drivers and enforcing English proficiency standards. Duffy has stuck to his guns and recently made clear that Democrat-controlled California will be held accountable for refusing to enforce English language proficiency requirements for truck drivers, withholding $40 million from the state for its failures.
Meanwhile, Zeldin has rolled out major structural reforms to the EPA, saving taxpayers $750 million. The agency has also taken 100 environmental actions to “power the American comeback” in the first 100 days of Trump’s second term alone.
Notably, Breitbart News is rescheduling its event with Vice President JD Vance due to his scheduled trip to Israel to help solidify the Trump peace deal ending the war in Gaza. The event was originally slated to occur October 21. The new date will be announced soon.
