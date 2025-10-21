Breitbart News Hosting Policy Events with Secretary Sean Duffy and EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin

Breitbart News is hosting policy events in November with Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Lee Zeldin, as the Trump administration continues to make progress in key areas of government to make the America First agenda a reality.

The events, both hosted by Breitbart News’s Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle, are taking place in November in the nation’s capital. Duffy’s event will take place first — Friday, November 7th — followed by Zeldin’s event on Monday, November 10.

“We couldn’t be more excited about the next stages of our highly successful event series with Secretary Duffy and Administrator Zeldin coming in for huge events in November,” Breitbart News CEO Larry Solov said. “Breitbart News is truly the convening force for key news and events in the United States and around the world.”

“Secretary Duffy and Administrator Zeldin are two key members of the president’s cabinet and critical to implementing core elements of the America First agenda,” Boyle said in a statement.

“As we continue our event series, we could not think of better people than these two impressive leaders to highlight important policy priorities of President Donald Trump when it comes to critical matters like the economy, national security, energy, and trade,” he continued. “We look forward to hosting both in November.”