Breitbart News Hosting Policy Event with Vice President JD Vance

Breitbart News is hosting a policy event with Vice President JD Vance, discussing the policy victories the Trump administration has seen in the last nine months and perhaps previewing what is to come in the remaining three-plus years of the Trump-Vance administration.

The event, a discussion with Vice President Vance and Breitbart News’s Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle, is taking place Tuesday, October 21 in the nation’s capital, Washington DC.

“No other media outlet can replicate Breitbart’s ability to bring the most influential leaders in the Trump Administration directly to their audience,” William Martin, Communications Director to the Vice President, said ahead of the big event.

He added, “They have spent years at the leading edge of the key issues driving President Trump’s America First movement. Vice President Vance is thrilled to join Matt Boyle for a discussion on everything that this administration has accomplished and all that’s left in store for the American people.”

Breitbart News CEO Larry Solov said in a statement, “We are beyond thrilled to continue this event series with our biggest guest yet, Vice President JD Vance,” adding, “This just further demonstrates that Breitbart News is the paper of record for this moment in our Nation’s history.”

Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle, who will be leading the discussion, said in a statement:

Breitbart News is the publication of record for the America First movement, and we are pleased to serve as the convening force that brings major voices like Vice President JD Vance to the table for open and honest discussion about key policy victories President Trump has had in the first year of his second term and what lies ahead on the horizon in the next few years as well.