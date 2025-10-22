Nolte: Number Two House Democrat Admits Families Suffering Under Shutdown Create Bargaining Leverage

Rep. Katherine Clark (D-CT), the number two ranking House Democrat, is admitting that allowing families to suffer under the shutdown is all about leverage.

“Shutdowns are terrible, and of course there will be families that are going to suffer,” she told Fox News Thursday. “We take that responsibility very seriously. But it is one of the few leverage times we have.”

She added: “It is an inflection point in this budget process where we have tried to get the Republicans to meet with us and prioritize the American people.”

So there you have it. Even though Republicans have made clear that they are willing to negotiate with Democrats on the health care issue… Even though President Trump has said this is a priority… Democrats refuse to open the government. They are openly admitting here — and this is the House Whip, the number two House Democrat behind Dollar Store Sombrero Obama (Hakeem Jeffries) — admitting they are willing to make American families suffer just to gain leverage.

This makes zero sense when Republicans have pledged, in good faith, to dive into this issue just as soon as Democrats lift the blackmail of this shutdown.

It gets worse. She knows the Obamacare tax credits expire in less than ten days, and she still won’t reopen the government to solve the problem. Her own words…

“The marketplace, the ACA [Obamacare] marketplace, open enrollment takes place on Nov. 1,” she admitted. “People are receiving their premium notices that they’re going to go to that marketplace and say, ‘I can’t afford this.’ That is a real crisis for American families.”

“And,” she says, “it drives up the cost of healthcare for every single person, no matter where you get your health insurance from.”

So, reopen the government and get to work on this.

All Republicans and President Trump want is to continue to fund the government at present levels. That’s what a continuing resolution (CR) is. The GOP is offering a clean CR — nothing added, nothing subtracted, no gimmicks, and Democrats refuse to sign on, hoping, per the Minority Whip, that suffering families will give them leverage.

That’s obscene.

Let’s see how long the Democrats continue to hold out. Polling shows the shutdown has not hurt Trump at all. Compared to previous shutdowns, it’s hardly in the news. Further, Trump holds all the leverage as he uses the shutdown to fire useless bureaucrats and cut useless partisan government programs that benefit Democrats.

Today’s Democrats are okay with…

Families suffering financial hardship

Men in women’s locker rooms

Men in women’s sports

Men in women’s bathrooms

Nazi tattoos

Murder fantasies about little kids

Exposing kids to drag queens

Releasing violent felons into the streets

Open borders

Not vetting millions of third-worlders that enter illegally

Democrats are the party of illegal aliens, violent felons, groomers, and making families suffer.

