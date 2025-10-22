San Francisco Streets Are Dirtier; More Feces, Graffiti than Last Year

San Francisco’s streets grew dirtier in the last year, with more feces and graffiti reported by the city, despite the efforts of new reformist Mayor Daniel Lurie, who is resisting President Donald Trump’s National Guard.

As Breitbart News reported earlier this week, Lurie rejected Trump’s suggestion of bringing the Guard to the city. The booming artificial intelligence (AI) sector is bringing new residents — and confidence — to town.

Yet old problems persist, and are actually growing worse, according to an annual report from the city’s own controller’s office, which said that San Francisco’s legendary grime increased from July 2024 to June 2025.

The San Francisco Controller’s Office report said that while the results were “mostly stable” year-on-year, and there was “no change in average levels” of street and sidewalk litter, there were “slight increases” in the “percent of routes with at least one instance of feces”; in “in average counts of graffiti per route,” and “in percent of routes with at least one large dumped item.”

The San Francisco Chronicle noted that there were decreases in feces spotted in the Financial District and South Beach neighborhoods, but an 18% increase in the Tenderloin, a district where drug use and homelessness have been persistent problems.

San Francisco’s problem of human feces on sidewalks has become infamous, with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) using the city’s “poop map” to mock governance in California. Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) has responded by alleging, nonsensically, that DeSantis “keeps poop … in his pocket,” referring to a paper copy of the map.

