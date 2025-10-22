President Donald Trump called for people in New Jersey and Virginia to vote for Jack Ciattarelli, the Republican gubernatorial candidate in New Jersey, and Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, the Republican gubernatorial candidate in Virginia.

In a post on Truth Social on Wednesday, Trump highlighted how voting Republican “means a drastic drop in energy prices and energy costs,” while a Democrat vote means that energy prices will skyrocket. Trump also pointed out that not voting also means “the same thing as voting for a Democrat.”

“For all of those people voting in New Jersey and Virginia for Governor, Attorney General, or any other position, please remember this: A REPUBLICAN VOTE MEANS A DRASTIC DROP IN ENERGY PRICES AND ENERGY COSTS, A DROP LIKE YOU’VE NEVER SEEN BEFORE!” Trump wrote in his post. “A DEMOCRAT VOTE MEANS A DOUBLING, AND EVEN TRIPLING, OF YOUR ENERGY BILLS AND PRICES, TRADITIONALLY THE HIGHEST COST OF AN AMERICAN CITIZEN!”

Trump continued to add that if people vote Republican, their “Energy Costs are going to go down, tremendously,” and that if they vote for Democrat candidates, their “Energy Costs are going” to increase.

“Also, remember, that if you don’t go to the Polls and VOTE, it’s the same thing as voting for a Democrat,” Trump continued. “SO, GO TO THE POLLS AND CUT YOUR ENERGY COSTS IN HALF!”

The President’s comments come as the increase in energy prices has become an important topic, especially in the gubernatorial race in New Jersey, as “household electricity rates were about 22 percent higher in July” than the previous year, the Hill reported.

As electricity rates were reported to have gone up more than 20 percent, throughout the United States “power prices have risen 6.2 percent over the past year,” according to the outlet.

Both Ciattarelli and Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-NJ), the Democrat gubernatorial candidate in New Jersey, have expressed that they will tackle the issue of rising energy costs in the state.