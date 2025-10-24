Letitia James Claims Mortgage Fraud Case Is About ‘Weaponized’ Justice System

New York Attorney General Letitia James claimed that the mortgage fraud case brought against her is not about her, but rather “about a justice system which has been weaponized.”

James’s comments come after she pleaded not guilty to “two charges of felony bank fraud and making false statements to a financial institution,” Breitbart News’s Sean Moran reported.

“This is not about me. This is about all of us, and about a justice system which has been weaponized,” James said, according to CNBC News.

Per the outlet, James expressed that there was “no fear today,” and said she believes “that justice will rain down like water and righteousness like a mighty stream”:

James, at her arraignment, pleaded not guilty to one count of each of bank fraud and making false statements to a financial institution. James has decried the charges as “baseless,” calling her indictment “nothing more than a continuation of the president’s desperate weaponization of our justice system.”

After James pled not guilty, her legal team moved to ask Judge Jamar Walker to “dismiss the indictment,” arguing that Lindsey Halligan, the acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia — who “personally presented evidence about James to a grand jury,” did not have the authority to do so “because she was invalidly appointed,” according to the outlet:

Interim U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia Lindsey Halligan, in a highly unusual move, personally presented evidence about James to a grand jury before it issued the indictment. U.S. attorneys normally have assistant U.S. attorneys present evidence to grand juries. After Friday’s arraignment, James’ legal time filed a motion asking Judge Jamar Walker to dismiss the indictment on the grounds that Halligan “had no authority to bring the charges in this case” because she was invalidly appointed.

Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow reported in August that in his book, Breaking the Law, he “called for Letitia ‘Tish’ James to be prosecuted for conspiracy against rights”:

The Department of Justice announced on Friday that they are investigating James for violating Donald Trump’s civil rights when she engaged in what the DOJ calls the “deprivation of rights” in targeting Trump. Outstanding. Conspiracy against rights refers to a federal crime in the United States under 18 U.S.C. § 241. which states that it is illegal for people to “conspire to injure, oppress, threaten, or intimidate any person in any State, Territory, Commonwealth, Possession, or District in the free exercise or enjoyment of any right or privilege secured to him by the Constitution or laws of the United States, or because of his having so exercised the same.” As much as anyone profiled in Breaking the Law, Tish James appears to have engaged in this exact behavior toward Donald Trump. Her suit was the most militant lawfare I encountered during my year of investigative research for the book.

In the article, Marlow continues to highlight “eight clear examples” that show James, “who ran and won her race” for attorney general to “try to destroy Trump,” did not intend to give Trump “equal protection under the law.”

Examples include targeted prosecution and how James prosecuted a victimless crime, and blatantly undervalued Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property, among other examples.

Marlow also reported in another article in August that “the nearly-$500 million” fine that was imposed on Trump by Judge Arthur Engeron in James’s “civil fraud case was a cruel and unusual punishment.”