Exclusive — Trump-Endorsed Massie Challenger Ed Gallrein: Massie ‘Not a Statesman’

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) is “not a statesman,” Massie challenger Ed Gallrein — a generational farmer who served as a Navy SEAL — said during an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday.

Gallrein, whom Trump endorsed, explained that Massie is “not a statesman for Kentucky” but a “career politician.”

“So with respect to that, at a high level, you’ve got to bring solutions at the table. Have the integrity and the credibility to advance those. He cannot do it,” he said.

Ultimately, Gallrein said Massie’s votes actively “align and actually leverage the adversary party against us and the agenda that we put forward to move America forward.”

He also pointed out that President Donald Trump only has a limited time to implement his agenda.

“The clock is running. The president knows this from his first term. He’s going to only have a limited amount of time to implement his agenda. And the dynamics — look how fast President Trump is moving. Just think back,” he said, pointing to the Gaza peace accords and Trump honoring Charlie Kirk.

“Think how fast he’s moving. He’s on his way over to Asia, is he not? … Look how fast he’s moving. And then you have a roadblock of this nature at a time when our nation’s at a key crossroads to advance this agenda, to restore our nation,” he said. “History will soon punish us if we don’t take advantage of this opportunity to restore our nation to greatness.”

He also talked about his military history as well as his relationship with President Trump, describing the commander-in-chief as “very gregarious and gracious.”

“I just, of course, can’t divulge the nature of the conversation, but remember when I walked into that office last Friday, I wasn’t a candidate for anything but grandfather of the month, although, again, he knows that at heart I have our nation and its future,” he said.

“I’m inspired by what he’s doing, and that if we don’t take advantage of this opportunity, history is going to punish us” if voters continue to choose a “roadblock like a career politician Massie has brought” when “Kentucky 4 overwhelmingly voted for the change after the disastrous Biden administration,” Gallrein said.

“The President has a mountain to climb, to overcome. He’s got a huge challenge. It’s all hands on deck. And it’s fine to come with another alternative solution, but come with a solution, not with a problem to be a roadblock. And clearly, you know, the people of Kentucky 4 are going to have a choice. You want a native Kentuckian who’s a generational farmer, genuinely, who is a career Navy SEAL officer, Army Ranger qualified, to go be your champion in Washington, who is not a career politician?” he asked.

“Or do you want a career politician that puts self above service, as opposed to me, who has always put service above self,” Gallrein stated, adding, “It is really a pretty straightforward question.”

