Trump: Anonymous Friend Donated $130 Million to Pay Troops During Democrat Government Shutdown

An anonymous donor gave $130 million to the U.S. Department of War to pay troops during the Democrats’ government shutdown.

President Donald Trump on Thursday said a “friend” sent the check to the government as military members’ paychecks are on hold, Fox News reported Friday.

“He called us the other day and said, ‘I’d like to contribute any shortfall you have because of the Democrat shutdown. I’d like to contribute personally, because I love the military and I love the country,'” the president recalled.

Trump said he would not reveal the individual’s name unless he was granted permission, adding that the person did not present the gift for recognition.

In a statement to Fox, Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said, “On October 23, 2025, the Department of War accepted an anonymous donation of $130 million under its general gift acceptance authority. The donation was made on the condition that it be used to offset the cost of Service members’ salaries and benefits. We are grateful for this donor’s assistance after Democrats opted to withhold pay from troops.”

The outlet noted that due to legal limitations, Congress may need to get involved for the money to be handed out to service members and their families.

In early October, Trump said a “wealthy” donor offered to pay the salaries of military members if the government ran out of money during the shutdown, Breitbart News reported.

The president also directed Secretary of War Pete Hegseth to ensure service members receive their paychecks as the shutdown dragged on, the outlet said October 15:

Trump directed Hegseth to work “in coordination with the Director of the Office of Management and Budget, to use for the purpose of pay and allowances any funds appropriated by the Congress that remain available for expenditure in Fiscal Year 2026 to accomplish the scheduled disbursement of military pay and allowances for” active-duty military members, and reserve members of the military “who have performed active service during the relevant pay period.”

The government shutdown has reportedly caused military families to live in uncertainty, per Breitbart News.

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) recently said, “This is now the second longest government shutdown of any kind ever in the history of our country, and it’s just shameful. Democrats keep making history, but they’re doing it for all the wrong reasons.”