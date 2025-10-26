Kentucky Senate Republican candidate Nate Morris said on Breitbart News Saturday that America will “have a litany of” socialist candidates like Zohran Mamdani if the country does not secure the border and send illegal aliens back.

Morris spoke to Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle as a recent survey found that socialist Democrat New York City mayoral nominee Mamdani has 62 percent support among foreign-born voters, with former Gov. Andrew Cuomo receiving 24 percent, and Curtis Sliwa obtaining 12 percent.

On the obverse side, among native-born city voters, Cuomo leads with 40 percent backing, Mamdani has 31 percent, and Sliwa has 25 percent.

“Demographics is our destiny in this country. The demographics that we bring in is going to determine the destiny of the country and where we end up,” Morris said on Breitbart News Saturday.

He continued, “We’re going to have a litany of Mamdanis all over this country if we don’t get a hold of our border, continue to secure it, and send all of these illegals back.”

Morris has called for an immigration moratorium until all illegal aliens are deported and has frequently commented on how immigration restriction would benefit American workers.

LISTEN:

He said both Democrats and Republicans in Name Only (RINOs) back mass migration, albeit for different reasons.

“First, it’s the Democrats. Because they’re trying to change the makeup of this country. They’re trying to create a permanent, blue majority, flooding our gates with these illegals, choking us with people from the third world so they can gain more and more power around the country,” he said.

WATCH — Maybe Don’t Elect Communists?:

Morris continued, “The second group of people, this is where the economics come in, is the RINO Republicans. RINO Republicans love illegals because they like cheap labor, they don’t want to pay a fair wage, they don’t want to a pay a fair wage for America workers and people that want to feed their families. They’re trying to make a quick buck and do everything they can to juice their numbers.”

“We are full as a country, we are overrun and we got American workers that are trying to compete against people that are breaking the law and working for an illegal wage that is 50 cents on the dollar and that is not fair,” he remarked.

Morris added, “And that is why all of these illegals have to go back. That’s why I called for the moratorium.”

Breitbart News Saturday airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Eastern.