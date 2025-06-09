Kentucky businessman and potential Senate Republican candidate Nate Morris sounded off in response to the riots that erupted in Los Angeles over the weekend in opposition to the enforcement of immigration laws.

In a video posted to social media on Monday, Morris called the riots an “absolute and utter disgrace” while calling for a moratorium on all immigration until all illegal aliens brought into the United States under Joe Biden are deported.

Let me start by saying that I believe the fate of Western civilization hangs in the balance, predicated on the way that we respond to the illegal immigration crisis going on right here in America,” said Morris.

The events in California and the things that are going on as we speak are an absolute and utter disgrace, and I want to thank President Trump and Secretary Pete Hegseth for their leadership and them continuing to call for zero tolerance across the board for all illegal immigrants,” he added.

Morris said the United States must respond aggressively to the situation in Los Angeles and “take immediate action to fix our immigration crisis once and for all by sealing our border, saying no to DACA, saying no to birthright citizenship, and saying no to any carve-outs or any special exceptions in our system.”

“I’m calling for a moratorium on any additional immigration coming into our country until we deport every single one of Joe Biden‘s 20 million illegal immigrants that have invaded our country,” he concluded. “What I see going on in our country today related to immigration makes me sick, and I blame the career politicians who’ve been at the helm for generations, including Mitch McConnell, who continued to vote for amnesty over and over again throughout his career.”

As Breitbart News reported, violent anti-ICE protests erupted in Los Angeles over the weekend in response to the enforcement of federal immigration laws:

Some of the leftist protesters were seen throwing eggs and shouting to warn others about impending raids. KTLA video footage shows lines of law enforcement officers standing in the streets as protesters taunted them, while others blocked a roadway and threw objects at police vehicles. In addition, a car sitting in the middle of an intersection was seen engulfed in flames: On Friday in Los Angeles, law enforcement arrested over 40 people during the raids and search warrant executions, enraging some city officials and immigrant advocate groups, per Breitbart News.

Due to the lack of control, the president ordered 2,000 National Guard troops into the area so ICE agents could conduct operations. Democrats have condemned the move as an escalation tactic.

“The federal government is taking over the California National Guard and deploying 2,000 soldiers in Los Angeles — not because there is a shortage of law enforcement, but because they want a spectacle. Don’t give them one. Never use violence. Speak out peacefully,” said California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D).

