Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested a three-time deported illegal alien in Virginia this week after he was accused of violently assaulting a police officer, among other violent crimes.

Carlos Ramirez-Guzman, an illegal alien from El Salvador, was arrested by ICE agents on October 17 in Arlington, Virginia. Ramirez-Guzman has a 21-year criminal record in the United States.

His criminal record includes charges for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer; domestic battery; exhibition of a dangerous weapon; resisting, obstructing, or opposing a law enforcement officer; disorderly conduct; and illegally reentering the U.S., which is a felony.

“Carlos Ramirez-Guzman racked up an extensive criminal history over the last 21 years he has spent ignoring America’s law,” the Department of Homeland Security’s Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement:

Not only has this man been removed from our country on three previous occasions, but he also has a violent criminal history of assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer, domestic battery, and resisting arrest. Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, this criminal illegal alien’s crime spree has come to an end. Good riddance, you are not welcome in this country.

[Emphasis added]

As McLaughlin noted, Ramirez-Guzman has been deported on three separate occasions, in 2006, 2014, and 2016.

His last reentry, likely via the U.S.-Mexico border, was at an unknown date and an unknown time, making him one of the millions of unknown got-aways living in the U.S. undetected by federal immigration officials.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.