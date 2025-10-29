Don Lemon Roasted for Saying Megyn Kelly Looks Trans

Former CNN anchor Don Lemon is coming under fire for using looking “trans” as an insult, applying it to conservative Megyn Kelly, host of The Megyn Kelly Show.

Co-hosts on the “Clip Farmers” podcast were discussing if Kelly looks “chopped,” another way of saying unattractive. Lemon said he did not understand what that term meant, and his co-host said, “not hot.”

“Yeah, she’s chopped,” Lemon said. “I don’t know, the whole MAGA look…” he continued. “It’s too much.”

“I think she looks trans,” Lemon said of Kelly, adding, “She looks clockable.”

Notably, the term is “clockable” is used to describe a transgender individual who is not necessarily passing as their chosen gender in appearance, remaining recognizable to people as their biological sex. In other words, onlookers can tell they are, in fact, transgender.

Lemon has since come under fire for using trans as an insult, as Republicans point to his hypocrisy and leftists rage with offense.

“Are liberals using ‘trans’ as an insult now..!? lmaoo,” one X user remarked.

“I thought trans women are women and more beautiful than actual women??” another asked.

“Trans ideology has set them up to destroy each other over who looks more like a woman or a man,” another said.

It also comes as Lemon has attempted to position himself as a strong proponent of the LGBT community, railing against legislation to protect children from transgender ideology.

“Nearly half of those bills target our transgender and nonbinary siblings. These bills range from banning gender-affirming care for transgender youth to banning drag performances,” Lemon said during the 2023 Native Son Awards, also taking aim at conservatives targeting inappropriate LGBT books for youth in schools, some of which include blatant pornography.

“There’s also been an avalanche of book bans attempting to censor stories that center us,” he claimed at the time. “So, let’s just be real. These book bans are rooted in anti-blackness and transphobia and queerphobia.”

This is hardly the first time Lemon has had something sour to say to Kelly since she remarked on the end of Joy Reid’s The ReidOut.

“Joy Reid has viciously mocked the tears of every white person she’s helped cancel over the years for some imaginary racial slight,” Kelly said at the time in February 2025. “She’s had zero empathy for anyone. Now she wants us to feel sorry for her. WE DON’T.”

“So let me just say to Megyn Kelly, in my 30-some years as a journalist and my 50-some years as a person of color, go f*ck yourself,” Lemon said in response, also accusing Kelly of being a racist.