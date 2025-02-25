Don Lemon to Megyn Kelly: ‘Go F*ck Yourself, Racist’

Former CNN personality Don Lemon told conservative political commentator Megyn Kelly to “go f*ck yourself” and called her “racist” in a rant responding to her joyful reaction to the end of Joy Reid’s MSNBC show.

Lemon, who was terminated by CNN in 2023 after 17 years with the far-left network, appeared to take Kelly’s remarks on The ReidOut being canceled after receiving abysmal ratings to heart.

“Joy Reid has viciously mocked the tears of every white person she’s helped cancel over the years for some imaginary racial slight. She’s had zero empathy for anyone. Now she wants us to feel sorry for her. WE DON’T,” Kelly, who parted ways with NBC herself in 2019, wrote on X:

The post that Kelly was responding to featured a clip of Reid tearfully saying her show “had value.”

Lemon bashed Kelly for her reaction on his own show on YouTube, while sipping out of a merchandise mug from the short-lived NBC program, Megyn Kelly TODAY:

“So let me just say to Megyn Kelly, in my 30-some years as a journalist and my 50-some years as a person of color, go f*ck yourself,” the leftwing personality fumed.

Okay, I usually don’t like to talk about her, because she’s one of those people — she thrives on it. She has built the second part of whatever, of her career, on being a troll,” Lemon continued, before saying that Kelly is supposed to “support women” instead of going after Reid.

“So this is what Megyn Kelly said about Joy Reid, right? And remember, Joy Reid is a woman. Megyn Kelly’s a woman. She’s supposed to be all about women, and, you know, support women,” Lemon scoffed.

According to the ex-CNN anchor, Kelly has “spent every day proving the point that she is a racist and not very supportive of women” after her departure from NBC.

He went on to state that Kelly, not Reid, was “the worst person on television.”

“When I said Donald Trump, the president of the United States, was racist, it wasn’t my opinion. This isn’t my opinion about Megyn Kelly. The evidence is there,” he added.