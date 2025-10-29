Exclusive — Sen. Ron Johnson: Democrats Using Shutdown to Mask the Failures of Obamacare

Democrats are using their government shutdown to mask the failure of Obamacare, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

When asked if he was surprised that the shutdown has gone on this long — nearing a whole month — Johnson said, “I’ll never understand the mind of a Democrat, and they do some pretty, pretty wacky things.”

He explained why he believes Democrats are doing this, asserting that it all comes down to hiding the failures of Obamacare.

“Just so everybody understands, what they are primarily interested in doing is covering up, masking the failure of Obamacare,” he said, explaining that it is what extending all of the enhanced subsidies is about.

It is to “obviously mask how they allowed premiums to skyrocket on the individual market because the faulty design, the enhanced subsidies, that’s something they put in place during COVID. They’re supposed to be temporary. They scheduled them to expire,” he said.

“They realized if those subsidies expired, people are going to really understand how — what a massive failure Obamacare is, and so they’ve concocted this to try and blame Republicans for the skyrocketing premiums of Obamacare,” the senator explained.

“Unfortunately, you’ve got a lot of the lame stream media, the legacy media, playing along with them, but I think that’s wearing a little thin,” he asserted, explaining further.

Prior to Obamacare, there about 12 billion Americans on the individual policies, these fairly short term policies, people in between jobs, that kind of stuff. But it was a market that provide all kinds of options. That is the market that Obamacare completely screwed up. They got rid of high risk pools. They got rid of short term plans, got rid of high catastrophic care plans. They put everybody into the Obamacare design. They forced that 12 million Americans to pick up the full cost of covering pre-existing conditions rather using the tweaking the high risk pools do the same thing, where we spread the cost across everybody, right? It was a faulty design, but that is exactly what’s driven up premiums.

Democrats, he continued, are committed to masking the problem and hiding their responsibility.

“They don’t want people to know what a failure about the Affordable Care Act was — the unaffordable Care Act. They want to mask all that just by throwing more money at it, and Republicans had better not go along with that. I mean, I’m surely not going to. And we need presence to stay strong on this. We need all of our Republican colleagues to dig our heels in and put up with the lies, the falsehoods of the Democrats,” Johnson said, adding that the GOP must use free market principles to do so.

