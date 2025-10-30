Kat Abughazaleh, a former Media Matters reporter and current progressive Democrat running for Congress in Illinois, has been charged for allegedly assaulting an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent.

Abughazaleh announced her candidacy for the Illinois 9th District earlier this year and has been accused along with five others of “attacking an ICE agent’s vehicle by banging aggressive on the car’s side, back windows, and hood,” per the Daily Mail.

She is charged with two counts of conspiracy to impede or injure an ICE officer, along with assaulting or impeding that officer while he was on duty. Abughazaleh is accused of hindering and impeding the vehicle’s movement and etching the word ‘PIG’ on the ICE officer’s car. If found guilty, she could face prison sentences of up to six years on the conspiracy charge and 8 years for assaulting the ICE agent.

The alleged incident occurred outside the Broadview ICE detention center in Chicago where an agent confronted her for blocking the driveway before tossing her to the pavement. Footage obtained from that day in September also allegedly showed her bracing her body against an ICE vehicle.

The 26-year-old called the indictment a “political persecution” in a statement on X.

“This is a political prosecution and a gross attempt to silence dissent, a right protected under the First Amendment,” she said. “This case is a major push by the Trump administration to criminalize protest and punish anyone who speaks out against them.”

