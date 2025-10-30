Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is continuing to arrest illegal aliens convicted of the most heinous crimes, such as child sexual abuse and fentanyl trafficking.

“The Democrats’ government shutdown will not stop DHS law enforcement from arresting and removing the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens from American communities,” the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement:

Just yesterday, ICE arrested pedophiles, abusers, violent assailants and drug traffickers from America’s streets. Nothing will slow us down from making America safe again—not even a government shutdown. [Emphasis added]

Among those illegal aliens arrested are Elroy Smith of Jamaica, who has been convicted of unlawful contact with a minor, including sexual offenses and indecent assault with a person less than 13 years old in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Similarly, ICE agents arrested Joel Ocampo-Martinez of Mexico, who has been convicted of attempted forcible sexual abuse in Vernal, Utah, as well as Luis Mario Martinez-Gonzalez of Mexico, who has been convicted of assault on a public servant in El Paso County, Texas.

Osiris Alexander Rodriguez-Guzman of the Dominican Republic was also arrested by ICE agents after having been convicted in Essex Superior Court, Massachusetts, for trafficking 200 grams or more of fentanyl.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.