President Donald Trump called on Senate Republicans to “initiate the nuclear option” and end the filibuster as the government shutdown continues with no end in sight.

The president issued his call for an end to the filibuster from his Truth Social account on Thursday night.

“The one question that kept coming up, however, was how did the Democrats SHUT DOWN the United States of America, and why did the powerful Republicans allow them to do it? The fact is, in flying back, I thought a great deal about that question, WHY?” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“Majority Leader John Thune, and Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, are doing a GREAT job, but the Democrats are Crazed Lunatics that have lost all sense of WISDOM and REALITY,” he continued. “It is a sick form of the now ‘legendary’ Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) that only comes from losing too much. They want Trillions of Dollars to be taken from our Healthcare System and given to others, who are not deserving — People who have come into our Country illegally, many from prisons and mental institutions. This will hurt American citizens, and Republicans will not let it happen.”

The president concluded that the time is now for “Republicans to play their ‘TRUMP CARD,’ and go for what is called the Nuclear Option — Get rid of the Filibuster, and get rid of it, NOW!”

According to Knox News, the ongoing government shutdown “is the second-longest in U.S. history and barreling toward a new record.”

“The 2018-19 shutdown holds the record for the longest shutdown. It lasted 35 days,” the outlet noted. “As the closure stretches on, thousands of federal employees have been furloughed or are working without a paycheck. Airports, including McGhee Tyson, face delays due to TSA and air traffic control staffing. Research grants are paused. Great Smoky Mountains National Park is operating on funds provided by state and local entities through Nov. 2 at least, while many other national parks are closed.”

