Poll: Majority Disapprove of the Way Chuck Schumer Is Handling His Job as Minority Leader

A majority disapprove of the way Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) is handling his job in Congress, this week’s survey from the Economist/YouGov revealed.

The survey asked respondents, “Do you approve or disapprove of the way Chuck Schumer is handling his job as Minority Leader of the U.S. Senate?”

Most across the board, 52 percent, said they disapprove of the way Schumer is handling his job, compared to 23 percent who approve of the way he is handling his job.

A majority of Republicans and independents — 64 percent and 54 percent, respectively — disapprove of the way Schumer is handling his job. Just 16 percent of independents and 13 percent of independents approve.

Schumer also fails to see a majority of Democrats approving of his job, as only 43 percent of Democrats approve, compared to 35 percent who disapprove. Another 22 percent remain unsure.

Among all the congressional leaders — Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD), House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries — Schumer has the highest disapproval with a majority disapproving.

The survey was taken October 24-27, 2025, among 1,623 respondents. It has a +/-3.4 percent margin of error.

This snapshot comes as Democrats — led by Schumer in the Senate — continue to refuse to reopen the government. Speaker Johnson has pointed out time and time again that Schumer is doing this on purpose, out of fear of the far-left, Marxist wing of the Democrat Party.

Johnson recently pointed out that Schumer voted for the same clean continuing resolution (CR) back in March, even delivering an “impassioned speech of why we could never inflict all this pain on the American people.”

“But when he did the right thing in March, he received an onslaught of criticism from the far-left base and the Democrat Party,” Johnson said “he almost lost his job. Many of you wrote about it. He was in jeopardy of not winning his next reelection. That’s how serious it was.”

“So Chuck Schumer got a bunch of consultants and staff in a back room, and they concocted a plan, a political stunt, and they determined right then that the next time there was a funding measure, no matter how meritorious and no matter how much it would cause pain to the American people, that he would vote against,” Johnson said. “He would show a fight to President Trump so he could save his political skin.”

“It’s exactly what happened,” he added, concluding that Democrats now know that they must “act belligerently in order to gain the favor of the far-left.”

“It’s their own political survival that they have put in front of the needs of the entire country,” Johnson said, repeating that point. “Let me say that again: The Democrat leaders in the Senate and the House have put their own political survival in front of the needs of the American people.”