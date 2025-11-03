Thomas Massie Marries a Former Rand Paul Staffer a Year After Wife’s Death

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) married a former staffer for Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) more than one year after his wife passed away.

“Carolyn and I would like to announce our recent marriage! We were legally married in Kentucky on October 19th by the pastor of the church we have been attending for several months. This weekend we celebrated with close friends and family at a Christian wedding ceremony in Pennsylvania where Carolyn is from,” the Kentucky libertarian-leaning Republican announced on X.

Massie explained that his now-wife Carolyn is a huge proponent of the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) agenda:

Carolyn Grace Moffa and I first met professionally over a decade ago when she worked for Senator Rand Paul. As Senator Paul’s Ag policy staffer until 2016, Carolyn was a very early proponent and practitioner of Making America Healthy Again. She even visited me and my late wife Rhonda on our grass-fed cattle farm several years ago. Carolyn has not previously been married. I have four adult children, who are all married to wonderful people, and three grandchildren from my blessed 31 year marriage to Rhonda who I still miss every day. We will reside on the farm in Kentucky where Carolyn recently helped me re-establish ducks and chickens to go with the beef cattle. We plan to travel back-and-forth to DC and throughout Kentucky as my congressional responsibilities require.

He added that “of course” they served raw milk alongside wedding cake and margaritas made with frozen peaches from his farm.

Senator Paul, Reps. Jim Jordan (R-OH), Warren Davidson (R-OH), Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), and Victoria Spartz (R-IN) attended the wedding alongside Massie’s three grandchildren.

Greene wrote:

I’m very happy for my friend, Thomas Massie and his new bride Carolyn!! It was a beautiful wedding and wonderful fun reception supported by both families and friends!! Many blessings in the years to come for Thomas and Carolyn!!

He continued, “My oldest grandson was the ring bearer. I proposed to Carolyn on the steps of the Library of Congress which was the location of our first date. Please pray for us as Carolyn steps into the arena with me. With her support, I look forward to continuing my fight for freedom for the great people of Kentucky!”

Massie’s late wife, Rhonda Massie, died in June 2024, which has sparked theories surrounding the circumstances of her death. Her death was related to “respiratory complications of chronic autoimmune myopathy.”

President Donald Trump tapped retired Navy SEAL Ed Gallrein to primary Massie after calling him a “third rate congressman” in response to Massie’s opposition to Trump’s budget and foreign policy issues.

Massie has worked with Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) on a bill that would fully release the Jeffrey Epstein files.

The Kentucky congressman has chided Gallrein as “someone willing to be a rubber stamp for globalist billionaires, endless debt, foreign aid, and forever wars.”