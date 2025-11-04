“Pureval won the all-party municipal primary in May with more than 80% of the vote. Prior to running for mayor, he worked as a lawyer,” the Associated Press announced on Tuesday when calling the vote for Pureval.

“Cincinnati, it’s the honor of my life to serve as your mayor. I’m humbled, and I’m ready, to continue our work for the next four years,” Pureval announced after winning.

Vance endorsed Bowman during the primary earlier this year