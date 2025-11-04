Democrat Aftab Pureval coasted to reelection as Cincinnati mayor on Tuesday, defeating Republican Cory Bowman – half-brother of Vice President JD Vance.
While the Cincinnati mayoral office is non-partisan, Pureval identifies as a Democrat for his party preference.
“Pureval won the all-party municipal primary in May with more than 80% of the vote. Prior to running for mayor, he worked as a lawyer,” the Associated Press announced on Tuesday when calling the vote for Pureval.
“Cincinnati, it’s the honor of my life to serve as your mayor. I’m humbled, and I’m ready, to continue our work for the next four years,” Pureval announced after winning.
Vance endorsed Bowman during the primary earlier this year
“Hey Cincinnati! My brother Cory Bowman is running for mayor and is on the ballot today for the primary,” Vance wrote in a post to X. “He’s a good guy with a heart for serving his community. Get out there and vote for him!”
Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube, Tubi, or Fawesome TV. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.