President Donald Trump announced that he is nominating Jared Isaacman to serve as the Administrator of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) for a second time after his nomination was revoked at the end of May.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump praised Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy for having “done an incredible job” serving as the interim administrator of NASA. Trump praised Isaacman as being “an accomplished business leader, philanthropist,” and pilot, and highlighted his “passion for Space.”

“Sean Duffy has done an incredible job as Interim Administrator of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA),” Trump said. “This evening, I am pleased to nominate Jared Isaacman, an accomplished business leader, philanthropist, pilot, and astronaut, as Administrator of NASA.”

Trump’s post continued in part:

Jared’s passion for Space, astronaut experience, and dedication to pushing the boundaries of exploration, unlocking the mysteries of the universe, and advancing the new Space economy, make him ideally suited to lead NASA into a bold new Era. Congratulations to Jared, his wife Monica, and their children, Mila and Liv. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DJT.

Trump’s post comes after he announced at the end of May that he was “withdrawing the nomination” of Isaacman to lead NASA.

Trump’s post regarding Isaacman being re-nominated for the position was shared by Elon Musk.

Breitbart News reported that while Isaacman, a “close ally and business partner” of Musk and “claimed that he was ousted from the Trump administration out of revenge for Musk’s public feud” with Trump, records showed he had made contributions to Democrats such as Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA):

While Isaacman claimed that he was ousted from the Trump administration out of revenge for Musk’s public feud with the president, records revealed his large contributions to Sens. Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Bob Casey (D-PA), Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Jon Tester (D-MT), Elissa Slotkin (D-MI), Mark Kelly (D-AZ), and multiple other Democrat politicians and causes.

Breitbart News also reported that Isaacman “was arrested on fraud charges and sued by Trump’s New Jersey casino in 2009” after he allegedly wrote $1 million worth of bad checks.

In response to Trump’s post re-nominating him, Isaacman expressed that it would “be an honor” to serve the United States under Trump’s leadership.

“Thank you, Mr. President @POTUS, for this opportunity,” Isaacman wrote in a post on X. “It will be an honor to serve my country under your leadership. I am also very grateful to @SecDuffy, who skillfully oversees @NASA alongside his many other responsibilities.”