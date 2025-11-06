The real estate business in South Florida is booming with residents of New York City looking to relocate as the political climate in the Big Apple appears to be taking a hard left turn, a developer told Fox Business.

The CEO of BH Group in Miami, Isaac Toledano, explained that his company “has closed more than $100 million in signed contracts from New York buyers in just the past few months – about twice last year’s volume,” and he believes a lot of it has to do with politics, the outlet reported Wednesday.

He said, “I think the election accelerated how people make decisions. I think people are nervous [for] what’s coming, how it’s going to affect their lifestyle, the quality of life, taxes, potential of crime [or] no crime.”

WATCH — “Look What Happened!” Mike Johnson Decries Where Democrat Party Is Going:

He made his comments as Democrat Socialist Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani won the New York City mayoral race on Tuesday, beating out former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) and Republican Curtis Sliwa, per Breitbart News:

During the campaign, Mamdani opposed NYPD cooperation with civil immigration enforcement outside the limited circumstances already enumerated under city law, pledged to defend sanctuary city policies, and publicly stated he would resist Trump administration federal funding conditions. He also said he would take legal steps to protect city funding after Trump signaled potential limitations. Mamdani also advocated for city-run grocery stores and supported the idea that mental health professionals, rather than law enforcement, respond in certain crisis situations.

WATCH — Zohran Mamdani Holds First Press Conference as NYC Mayor-Elect:

Toledano also told Fox, “This unknown in what’s coming, and the fact that Mamdani said loud and clear what he’s going to do and what he believes is the right thing for New York, make[s] a lot of people very nervous.”

Mamdani was unknown to many New Yorkers a few months ago, but over a million of them ended up voting for him, according to Breitbart News.

When speaking in Miami, Florida, on Wednesday, President Donald Trump said the nation is at a crossroads “between communism and common sense” after Mamdani’s victory.

In 2021, Breitbart News reported that many New York City Police Department (NYPD) officers were fleeing the city for Florida. The following year the outlet said United States Census Bureau figures showed Americans were leaving blue states, and that red states were seeing a population growth.

“Toledano noted that the sales surge his real estate firm has seen is not surprising, but the figure is ‘higher than expected.’ The CEO also reports that the New York buyers migrating south are ‘becoming very aggressive’ with their decision-making,” the Fox article reads.