Former President Barack Obama (D) lauded former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (N-CA) on Thursday after she announced her retirement following almost four decades in Congress.

Obama claimed in a post to X that Pelosi “will go down in history as one of the best speakers the House of Representatives has ever had,” and “made us proud to be Democrats.”

“For almost four decades, Nancy Pelosi has served the American people and worked to make our country better. No one was more skilled at bringing people together and getting legislation passed – and I will always be grateful for her support of the Affordable Care Act,” he wrote. “She made us proud to be Democrats, and will go down in history as one of the best speakers the House of Representatives has ever had. Nancy, thank you for your leadership and your friendship. Michelle and I wish you and Paul the best in this next chapter.”

As Breitbart’s John Nolte reported, Pelosi exits office worth around $120 million, most of it made by her husband Paul, and under a cloud of congressional insider trading.

She released an announcement on Thursday morning confirming she will not seek another term.

Pelosi first arrived in Congress in 1987 and served as U.S. House Speaker during two four-year periods: 2007 to 2011, and again from 2019 to 2023. She served has House Minority Leader from 2011 to 2019. After Democrats lost the House in 2023, she announced she would not seek any kind of leadership post.

GOP lawmakers on Thursday called for the passage of the PELOSI Act to ban congressional stock trading in honor of Pelosi’s retirement.

“She’ll be the opportunity to finally ban stock trading by members of Congress. Nobody made more, I think, than her,” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) told reporters.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.