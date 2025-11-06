Nolte: Nancy Pelosi Officially Announces Her Retirement

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has officially announced her retirement from the U.S. House of Representatives. The expected announcement came on Thursday morning, when she released a statement confirming she will not seek another term after nearly 40 years in office.

“I want you, my fellow San Franciscans, to be the first to know I will not be seeking reelection to Congress,” the 85-year-old said in a video. “With a grateful heart, I look forward to my final year of service as your proud representative as we go forward.”

After arriving in Congress in 1987, Pelosi served as the U.S. House Speaker during two four-year periods: 2007 to 2011, and again from 2019 to 2023. From 2011 to 2019, she was the House Minority Leader. After Democrats lost the House in 2023, she announced she would not seek any kind of leadership post.

Pelosi exits office worth around $120 million, most of it made by her husband Paul, and under a cloud of congressional insider trading.

