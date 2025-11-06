Watch Live: Donald Trump Announces Reduced Costs for Weight Loss Drugs

President Donald Trump makes an announcement about reducing the cost of weight loss medication for Americans on Thursday, November 6.
The president has made reducing the costs of medication in America a major focus in the first year of his second term, signing executive orders and making deals with pharmaceutical companies to lower prices.
Americans with health insurance through Obamacare face rising health care costs as government subsidies expire as the Democrats keep the government shut down.
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.