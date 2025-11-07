Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (R) announced that he was donating $1 million as part of an effort to put Turning Point USA (TPUSA) chapters in every high school and university throughout the state.

In a post on X, Patrick explained that during a “long call with Turning Point executives” he ended up sharing a “fond memory” he had about TPUSA Founder Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated on September 10 while speaking with students at Utah Valley University. Patrick explained that he was “always inspired” by Kirk’s mission to “identify, educate, train, and organize students to promote the principles of freedom” and free markets.

The lieutenant governor clarified that he had “not planned to make a donation,” but that the Lord put it on his heart.

“Earlier this morning, I announced that @KenPaxtonTX and I will be speaking at a @TPUSA event at the University of Houston on Tuesday, November 11,” Patrick wrote in his post. “I had a long call with Turning Point executives yesterday about putting TPUSA chapters on every high school and college campus in Texas.”

Patrick’s post continues in part:

As we wrapped up the call, I shared a fond memory of Charlie Kirk from President Trump’s 2017 Inauguration. Charlie and I were going to the Trump Hotel to celebrate and walked in the door at the same time. We began a conversation from there. I was always inspired by his mission “to identify, educate, train, and organize students to promote the principles of freedom, free markets, and limited government.” Charlie was confident he could do that. Later, he brought his faith into his discussions on campus with boldness and conviction that only grew his following. I had not planned to make a donation before the call, but the Lord put it on my heart to make a meaningful contribution to kick start the Texas project. I committed a million dollars from my campaign to honor that young man from many years ago who shared his dream with me and in hope others will follow at any amount – whether it’s $10 or much more. He gave his life for his mission. He gave his life for Christ.

“It’s up to use to see his vision grow far beyond what even he may have thought possible,” Patrick added.

Patrick said that “Texas has the size and the heart to open more chapters than any other state and more than most countries.”

Following the death of Kirk, TPUSA, which Kirk founded in 2012 with his mentor Bill Montgomery, saw requests to start new chapters at high schools and universities through the nation skyrocket.

Breitbart News’s Randy Clark reported that following Kirk’s assassination, TPUSA’s University of Texas at San Antonio chapter saw its membership double:

In the short span of five days, the membership of Turning Point’s USA University of Texas at San Antonio chapter has doubled. In an interview at the UTSA vigil, Harrell told Breitbart Texas he does not see any chance of the massive swell of support ending any time soon. Harrell spoke to Breitbart Texas after the conclusion of a candlelight vigil at the campus in honor of Turning Point USA founder and conservative free-speech advocate Charlie Kirk. Breitbart Texas attended the vigil and reported that around 2,000 mourners gathered at the UTSA campus on Monday evening to honor the late Turning Point USA founder after his assassination last week at Utah Valley University in front of a crowd of thousands of students and supporters there to hear him speak.

In October, TPUSA “unveiled a new wooden cross” outside of the organization’s Phoenix-area headquarters in honor of Kirk. Kirk was also posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Donald Trump, on what would have been Kirk’s birthday.