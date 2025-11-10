EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin: Democrats Must Challenge Far-Left Base of Party Instead of ‘Feeding It’

Democrats need to start challenging the far-left activist base of their party because they are currently “feeding” it, EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin said during an event with Breitbart News on Monday.

Zeldin spoke abut the election of radical Democrats such as New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani and Virginia’s attorney general-elect Jay Jones before asking why Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) went along with shutting down the government in the first place.

He essentially stated that Schumer did to “feed the far-left of his party, because he didn’t have the courage, the will, to lead the far-left.”

“He was being led by it. Senate Democrats were being led by it. But here’s the problem, you then shut the government down, and you’re creating a heightened expectation that you are going to have an end result that you were never going to get, and Senator Schumer is smart enough to know that he was never going to be able to deliver on the expectations that he and his colleagues set for their own base,” Zeldin said, as Democrats demanded $1.5 trillion in partisan spending.

“So now the government opens, you have a record long shutdown, and the left isn’t saying, ‘Hey, great job, Senator Schumer.’ They’re actually flipping out, like saying, ‘You need to go,’ and it’s because of expectations that Senator Schumer created,” Zeldin said.

“In this moment, what’s so important for leaders of the Democratic Party to do is to just speak out about what you value, what your principles are, what your ethics are, what your morals are, what you believe to be,” the former New York congressman continued, making it clear that Democrats must stand up to the activist portion of their base.

“But for anyone who is a leader of the Democratic Party, they need to start challenging that activist base of their party, because they’re feeding it right now, and they’re letting it take over and consume their party,” he warned.

“And it’s a dangerous road to go down right now, and you’re seeing it ended up playing out where Jay Jones, despite it being outed that he wants to see his political opponents shot and killed — like this isn’t anything where, like, ‘Hey, there’s a rumor’… This is something that Jay Jones said not that long ago, and the Democrats chose to double down and support this guy, even though he said it right after Charlie Kirk was assassinated,” he said, also pointing to the election of Mamdani in New York City.

WATCH: