Poll: Americans Blame Both Parties for the Democrat Government Shutdown

Americans blame both parties for the Democrat government shutdown, a survey from the Economist/YouGov found.

Well over one month into the Democrat government shutdown, Senate Democrats finally folded on government funding while receiving nothing of substance in return. This came weeks after Democrats continuously refused to reopen the government, over a dozen times rejecting the Republicans’ clean continuing resolution (CR). House Speaker Johnson (R-LA) separated fact from fiction, setting the record straight as Democrats continued to offer misinformation on the shutdown while blaming Republicans.

“The obviously false claim of the Democrats is that Republicans have closed the government. I’ve heard them say this myself. You’ve all seen it in interviews. They’re blaming the shutdown on the Republicans, and it is patently absurd,” Johnson said last week, emphasizing that it is Republicans in the Senate and the House who “voted to keep the lights on to pay service members and our troops… border patrol agents, TSA, air traffic controllers, [and] all federal workers.”

“They [Republicans] voted to ensure that women, infants, and children nutrition programs continue and that SNAP benefits continue to go to the American families who are in need. By contrast, that the Democrats have voted no every single time,” he added.

Despite the repeated clarifications from Johnson, blame for the government shutdown was widespread. The survey asked respondents, “Who do you blame the most for the shutdown of the federal government?”

Across the board, 35 percent blame Republicans, 32 percent blame Democrats, and 27 percent blame both parties equally. Another six percent remain unsure.

Among registered voters specifically, similar numbers appear, with 38 percent blaming Republicans, 36 percent blaming Democrats, and 23 percent blaming both parties equally.

Opinions differ on party lines, of course. Seven in ten Democrats, 72 percent, blame Republicans in Congress for the shutdown, while only five percent blame their own party. Likewise, seven in ten Republicans, 71 percent, blame Democrats in Congress for the shutdown, while just five percent blame their own party.

A plurality of Independents, 40 percent, blame both parties equally for the government shutdown, followed by 30 percent who blame Republicans and 21 percent who blame Democrats.

The survey was taken October 31 – November 3, 2025, among 1,656 respondents. It has a margin of error of +/- 3.4 percent.

RELATED — Speaker Mike Johnson Holds News Conference on Day 35 of Gov’t Shutdown…

Johnson also reminded the American people that Democrats made outrageous demands to reopen the government, including $1.5 trillion in new partisan pending obligations. That includes $200 billion of taxpayer funds to “restore free health benefits to illegal aliens” and “billions in wasteful left-wing spending projects in foreign countries on things like LGBTQ+ awareness in the Horn of Africa.”

Johnson also said this fight is not about health care, despite Democrat claims that it was.

“You’ve heard this over and over and over. Let me say something very simply about this false claim. It is the Democrats who created Obamacare. It is the Democrats who did that without any Republican votes. It’s the Democrats who, by extension, have cost that the American taxpayers and people who have health insurance have made their costs skyrocket,” Johnson added.

As Breitbart News reported on Sunday, “Eight Senate Democrats voted with 52 Republicans Sunday night on a procedural vote to allow a continuing resolution (CR) funding the government to advance.”