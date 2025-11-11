Antifa Blocks Exits at Berkeley TPUSA Event: ‘F*** You, Fascists’

Antifa protesters were out in force at a Turning Point USA event hosted at UC Berkeley on Monday, intimidating the crowd by blocking exists and shouting “Fuck you, fascists.”

Viral video showed masked protesters cursing at the crowd as they exited the venue while police held them back. At least two arrests were reportedly made.

Some protesters were reportedly seen celebrating the assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, who was gunned down in September while speaking at Utah Valley University.

