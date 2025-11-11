Speaker Mike Johnson: Government Shutdown Deal ‘Virtually Unmodified’ Except for Date

The government shutdown deal is “virtually unmodified” except for the date, Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) said on Tuesday.

He spoke to Newsmax’s Greta Van Susteren, who asked what exactly is in the deal and if it is different from the original clean resolution.

“What’s in it that… has to go over to the House?” she asked.

“Well, not much. I mean, the CR, the clean continuing resolution that you explained we passed back in September, mid-September – seems like a decade ago now – is virtually unmodified, except for the date, because we were going to extend another seven weeks, which would have given us until November 21 but of course, because of the Democrats’ shenanigans, they did all the time off the clock now, so that date will now be pushed to January 30,” Johnson said, explaining that it will allow Congress time to finish the regular order of appropriations to get the government funded.

“Then we’ll also add to this package three of those legislative appropriations bills. And so you’ll have the legislative branch bill, you’ll have military construction and VA, and the agriculture bill,” Johnson explained.

“So that means, in layman’s terms … it will ensure that all these, these folks that are covered by those bills are covered until the end of the next fiscal year, which is next September 2026,” he said.

“So you’re talking about farmers, you know, veterans, all these essential services and things that have been held up. We’ll take care of that in one big fell swoop. And also, we’re going to make sure in the bill that we go back and back pay all these federal employees who have been made to sacrifice so much because the Democrats have been playing political games,” he added.

WATCH:

His appearance comes as the Senate finally passed a CR to reopen the government Monday night in a 60-40 vote – a full 40 days after Democrats triggered the longest government shutdown in history over a lengthy list of partisan demands.

The entire situation has proven to be disastrous for Democrats, as party leaders were attempting to prove to their radically left base that they had fight in them. Yet, it appears it was all for nothing, and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s (D-NY) waning popularity directly reflects this.