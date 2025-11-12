NYC Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani to Call Trump: Relationship ‘Will Be Critical to the Success’ of the City

New York City (NYC) Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani explained that the relationship he has with President Donald “will be critical to the success” of the city, and added that he plans to call Trump before taking office.

During an interview with NBC New York’s Melissa Russo, Mamdani, a Democratic Socialist, spoke about how as mayor of NYC, he “will be proactive in the work” he does. Mamdani also expressed that it was “important” to be able to be “open to working with anyone,” regardless of the disagreements you have with them.

“I will be proactive in the work that I do, and I think that is because the responsibility I hold to 8.5 million people being their mayor,” Mamdani said. “It is important that you are open to working with anyone, no matter what disagreements you may have. And, I’ve said this when it pertains to President Trump, that President Trump wants to speak about lowering the cost of living or delivering cheaper groceries like he ran on, I’m there to have that conversation.”

“The distinction will be that previous administrations have looked to have that conversation to the benefit of themselves, in the expense of the people that we look to serve,” Mamdani added.

When asked by Russo if Mamdani planned to call Trump, he stated that he would “be reaching out to the White House” prior to entering office.

“This is a relationship that will be critical to the success of this city,” Mamdani added.

When asked about what he would say to Trump during the phone call, Mamdani explained that he would inform the president that he is “here to work for the benefit of everyone that calls” NYC their home, and that “wherever there is a possibility for working together towards that end,” he is ready.

During an interview with Fox News’s Bret Baier, Trump stated that Mamdani was off to a “bad start” after he addressed the President in his victory speech, and challenged Trump to “turn the volume up.”

“It was a very angry speech, certainly angry toward me,” Trump told Baier when asked if he had seen Mamdani’s speech. “I think he should be very nice to me. You know, I’m the one that sort of has to approve a lot of things coming for him. So, he’s off to a bad start.”

Mamdani, who has advocated for city-run grocery stores and conveyed his opposition to having police officers to respond to domestic dispute calls, has previously vowed to defend the rights of illegal aliens to live in the city. Mamdani has also accused the Trump administration of “waging war on the First Amendment” and people’s “constitutional rights” in response to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids.

After Mamdani defeated former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) and Republican Curtis Sliwa in the mayoral election, Trump stated that the nation was facing a decision “between communism and common sense.” Trump also vowed that as long as he was in office, the country was “not going communist in any way, shape, or form.”