Zohran Mamdani Says He Will Defend Illegal Aliens’ Right to Live in NYC

Democrat mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani says he will defend the rights of illegal aliens to live in New York City against President Donald Trump.

During a press conference this week, Mamdani, an immigrant from Uganda, was asked about the potential of Trump having Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents conduct raids across New York City as well as possibly sending in the National Guard.

In response, Mamdani attacked Mayor Eric Adams (D) and said he would fight for the city’s sanctuary policy that bans the New York City Police Department (NYPD) from working with ICE agents to arrest and detain even the most violent illegal aliens.

“I will not be the mayor that we have today who went on national television and opened the door to civil immigration enforcement,” Mamdani said. “I will be the mayor that stands up for our sanctuary city policies, that stands up for every New Yorker’s right to live in this city, and the mayor who will hold everyone accountable to the law, no matter who they are.”

Months ago, Mamdani suggested that his administration would go even further than the city’s sanctuary policy, though he was unclear on the details.

“The Trump administration is waging war on the First Amendment and our constitutional rights as it continues to abduct New Yorkers from across our city,” Mamdani said. “Any effort to cooperate with these efforts is a moral stain on our city. We should strengthen our sanctuary city laws.”

