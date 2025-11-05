President Donald Trump warned that New York City (NYC) Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani is off to a “bad start” after Mamdani challenged the president to “turn the volume up” in his victory speech on Tuesday night.

During an interview with Fox News’s Bret Baier, Trump commented that he thought Mamdani’s speech “was a very angry speech” directed at Trump. When asked about Mamdani warning the president that if he wanted to get to Mamdani or his supporters, he would “have to get through all” of them, Trump added that it was a “dangerous statement for him to make.”

“Did you see his victory speech?” Baier asked.

“Yeah, I did. It was a very angry speech, certainly angry toward me,” Trump responded. “And, I think he should be very nice to me. You know, I’m the one that sort of has to approve a lot of things coming for him. So, he’s off to a bad start.”

Baier noted that at one point in Mamdani’s speech, he stated, “So, hear me, President Trump, when I say this, to get to any of us, you will have to get through all of us.”

“It’s a very dangerous statement for him to make, actually,” Trump said when asked for his response to Mamdani’s comments. “You know you talk about danger … I think it’s a very dangerous statement for him to make. He has to be a little bit respectful of Washington, because if he’s not, he doesn’t have a chance of succeeding.”

During his victory speech, Mamdani — who celebrities such as Mark Ruffalo, George Takei, and Sex in the City star Cynthia Nixon urged people to vote for — addressed Trump and told him to “turn the volume up,” the Associated Press (AP) reported:

“Donald Trump, since I know you’re watching, I have four words for you: Turn the volume up,” Mamdani, a Democrat, told the Republican president from the stage of his Brooklyn victory party. He issued a direct challenge to the president. “If anyone can show a nation betrayed by Donald Trump how to defeat him, it is the city that gave rise to him,” he said.

Trump’s comments come after Mamdani defeated former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) and NYC Republican mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa in the city’s mayoral election.

Prior to the mayoral election, several polls had found that Mamdani held a substantial lead over his two opponents. An AtlasIntel poll conducted between October 31-November 2, 2025, which surveyed 2,404 likely voters in NYC, found that if the mayoral race had been between Mamdani and Cuomo, Cuomo received 49.7 percent of support, and Mamdani received 44.1 percent of support.

Mamdani, who has advocated for city-run grocery stores and has expressed his opposition to sending police officers to respond to domestic dispute calls, is the son of Mira Nair, an Indian-American filmmaker, and Mahmood Mamdani, a scholar at Columbia University, who has made pro-Palestinian statements on X.

Breitbart News’s John Binder has also reported that Mamdani has vowed to defend the rights of illegal aliens to live in the city, stating that he “will be the mayor that stands up for” the city’s sanctuary city policies and for “every New Yorker’s right to live in this city.”