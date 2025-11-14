Leftists, who have spent years attacking PragerU as “not a real university,” will no-doubt be screaming into the void on hearing the organization is now officially offering courses that will count toward an accredited college degree.

“For years, critics have gleefully reminded us that PragerU isn’t a ‘real university.’ Well, it just got real,” the organization founded by conservative radio host Dennis Prager said in a press release.

“Starting now, students can earn college credit through a partnership pathway, proving that learning America’s story through facts, values, and common sense can, indeed, count toward a degree,” PragerU added.

The organization explained it is teaming up with accredited universities “to offer full college-level courses in History and Civics,” with its first partnership being Southeastern University.

“Additional partnerships via Christian Halls will be announced in the coming years as we continue to expand our reach and course offerings,” PragerU said.

Southeastern University’s first comprehensive college-level course in partnership with PragerU is called “Leaders & Legacies: American History Through Presidential Biographies,” and fill built around the organization’s renowned “5-Minute Video” series.

The course will feature lectures from distinguished historians and scholars, including Allen Guelzo, Wilfred McClay, and Carol Swain, the organization said.

“We’ve been accused of not being a ‘real university’ — so we decided to fix that,” PragerU CEO Marissa Streit said. “We’re grateful to Southeastern University for helping make PragerU materials credit-worthy in over 15 campuses and online.”

“PragerU has always believed in delivering serious, truthful, and values-based education,” Streit declared.

Southeastern University students will be able to complete two courses that trace America’s story through its leaders and defining moments, PragerU explained.

The first course, set to launch in March 2026, examines the evolution of the U.S. presidency, as well as the nation itself, exploring everything from “the miracle of the Founding to the dynamism of the Gilded Age,” the organization said.

The second course will pick up from there, analyzing the Progressive Era through the modern day. That course will be made available in the summer of 2026.

PragerU added those who are interested in its college course series on American History do not have to be students in order to take the classes.

“Several options are available whether you’re currently enrolled at a different university, a current high school student or homeschooler, or just want to increase your knowledge of American History!” the organization said.

Aspiring learners can find more on PragerU’s college course series here.

