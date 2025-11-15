Americans are witnessing “total betrayal” by establishment Republicans in Indiana amid the redistricting efforts, Trump advisor and CEO of X Strategies Alex Bruesewitz said during an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday.

“It’s a total betrayal. What’s happening in Indiana, the RINOs are getting weak-kneed, like they always do, and they’re going to let down their voters and let down our country, quite frankly, unless we do something about it,” Bruesewitz began.

The governor called a special session, the state House has the votes to pass it, but the state senate is standing in the way of passing new congressional maps in Indiana that, as host Matthew Boyle described it, “would make it fair in the state.”

“The governor supports this. United States Senator Jim Banks has been on the front line supporting this. I was just out in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on Monday, and I had 500 people that came out to this dinner, and I was talking about the need to redistrict and the whole crowd was cheering for it, saying we need to get it done. There were state legislature members in the crowd that were cheering for it,” Bruesewitz said, explaining that the state senate president – Republican Rodric Bray – is “totally weak” and “clueless” and refusing to hold a vote on it despite support in the senate to do so.

A few state senators, he continued, are opposed, though “the vast majority in Indiana want to do it, but they refuse to call a vote.”

LISTEN:

“Rodric Bray refuses to call a vote. I have no idea what happened to him, who got to him, but but he’s totally weak, and you’re seeing what’s happening in California with Gavin Newsom. He’s going to draw five new beautiful seats for the Democrats. Illinois – I’ve never seen a more gerrymandered state in my life than Illinois, and, and they’re — might be doing it again. Virginia is about to do it, and that’s going to be more Democrat seats. And so you need to have Republicans who know what time it is, Republicans who can get tough. Otherwise we’re going to have an issue in the midterms, and not just because of redistricting, but because voters will not feel inspired to turn out to vote for the establishment Republicans who always let them down,” he added, emphasizing the importance of calling a vote to see who truly stands with the majority and who does not.

“In that way, we can have a better understanding of what the path forward is,” he said, noting that President Donald Trump is planning to meet with some of these players in the coming days.

“We need to get this done. And I think if the audience wants to mobilize, you flood the phones, and if that doesn’t work, then we’re going to need all these great patriots from all around the country to descend upon the beautiful Hoosier State and work to primary each and every weak-kneed RINO who’s letting down their people and letting down our nation,” Bruesewitz added.

Breitbart News Saturday airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Eastern.