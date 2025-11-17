Hakeem Jeffries Faces Primary Challenge from Mamdani Ally Chi Ossé

A Brooklyn city councilman known for his ties to progressive movements has formally launched a campaign committee to challenge House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries in the 2026 Democrat primary, mounting a rare intraparty bid against one of the highest-ranking Democrats in Congress.

On Monday, November 17, the Federal Election Commission received a new Statement of Organization for a campaign committee titled “Chi Osse for Congress.” The filing confirms that Chi Ossé, a 27-year-old Brooklyn councilman, intends to run in New York’s 8th Congressional District. Ossé, who became the youngest member of the City Council when he was elected in 2021, recently rejoined the Democratic Socialists of America.

The seat is currently held by House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, who has represented the district since 2013.

Ossé — who identifies as openly queer — has reportedly told political allies that he plans to run during the 2026 midterms. He told the New York Times that he had been “hearing a lot of concern about Democratic Party leadership,” and said:

It’s a big part of why I worked so hard to get Zohran elected and defeat the establishment’s champion, Andrew Cuomo.

His decision comes despite the objections of New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, who has privately discouraged Ossé from running, with sources saying he fears it could disrupt the fragile peace between the far-left and moderates as he works to advance his agenda, according to Axios, the New York Times, and the New York Post. The disagreement between the two allies reportedly led to Ossé being excluded from Mamdani’s election night celebrations.

Ossé, known for his strong social media presence and youth-focused messaging, has also drawn attention for his personal beliefs. In a February interview with Brooklyn Paper, he shared that he was raised practicing Nichiren Buddhism and has been reconnecting with the tradition this year. “A lot of people… assume [Buddhists are] really nice or really calm, not aggressive. Those aren’t traits I’d use to describe myself,” he remarked. Nichiren Buddhism “is one of the largest schools of Japanese Buddhism,” according to Brittanica.

Ossé’s candidacy highlights growing discontent among progressive candidates. An Axios survey found that fewer than one-quarter of Democrat House hopefuls committed to backing Jeffries as leader. Candidates pointed to his delayed endorsement of Mamdani, lack of strong messaging against Donald Trump, and failure to prioritize healthcare reform. New Hampshire’s Heath Howard called for “a new type of leadership,” Illinois’ Kat Abughazaleh urged action “against this administration,” and Maryland firefighter Harry Jarin said party leadership was not matching the “anger of the base.”

Jeffries, who has not faced a competitive primary since his initial run in 2012, brushed off early reports of a potential challenge in an October interview, saying, “You know that’s not a serious question based on everything coming out of Brooklyn.” His spokesperson has since reiterated the congressman’s focus on opposing Republican legislative efforts, combating gerrymandering, and preparing to retake the House in the 2026 midterms.

Whether or not Ossé will secure formal support from the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) remains to be seen. Though he recently rejoined the organization, sources cited by the Times indicate his lack of longstanding membership could affect endorsement decisions. Ossé is expected to meet with the DSA’s electoral working group in the coming weeks.