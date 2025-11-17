An illegal alien is accused of sexting a 12-year-old boy in Jasper County, Texas, in an attempt to solicit sex from him, police say.

On November 13, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office arrested 26-year-old illegal alien Susanna Mendoza and charged her with solicitation of a minor, which is a second-degree felony.

According to investigators, Mendoza had been sending nude photos of herself to a 12-year-old boy, who has since turned 13, in an attempt to solicit sex from him. Investigators also allege that in addition to the nude photos, Mendoza sent the boy several vulgar text messages.

The boy’s parents became aware of the texts and contacted the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, which then opened an investigation into the matter.

Jasper County Sheriff Chuck Havard thanked Calvin Starkie, the investigator who arrested Mendoza, writing in a post that Starkie “had to work extremely fast because it is believed the suspect is an illegal immigrant and she threatened to flee the country.”

“The appropriate federal authorities will be contacted,” Havard said.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.