Trump Lost Voice ‘Shouting at People’ Being ‘Stupid’ on Trade

President Donald Trump said Monday that his hoarse voice is a result of yelling at people “because they were stupid” on a trade issue.

During an Oval Office press conference alongside FIFA President Gianni Infantino and cabinet officials, an NBC News reporter asked Trump if he was feeling alright, noting the president’s raspy voice.

“I was shouting at people because they were stupid about something having to do with trade and a country, and I straightened it out, but I blew my stack at these people,” he said, drawing laughs throughout the Oval Office.

When a reporter later followed up, asking which country he was referring to, Trump did not say, but noted that “a country wanted to try and renegotiate the terms of their trade deal and I wasn’t happy about it.”

The reporter pressed forward, asking, “Which country was it?” to which Trump replied, “Why would I say that to you? I can’t believe it.”

Earlier in the event, Trump detailed the “FIFA Prioritized Appointment Scheduling System (PASS)” to expedite visa appointments for soccer fans from other nations who have tickets to U.S. World Cup matches next Summer.

WATCH — President Trump Meets with FIFA World Cup Task Force:

“Secretary Rubio’s team at the State Department has worked tirelessly with the Department of Homeland Security to ensure that soccer fans from all around the world are properly vetted and able to come to the United States next summer easily,” Trump said.

“We’re also creating what we’re calling the FIFA prioritized appointment scheduling system…and this will allow World Cup ticket holders with long wait times to opt with FIFA for a prioritized interview,” he went on to add.

Infantino said the PASS program will ensure “legitimate” soccer fans with tickets can gain entry to America for the matches.

“And with this FIFA pass, we can make sure that those who buy a ticket that are legitimate football fans or soccer fans, they can come and attend the World Cup in the best condition, starting from getting their visa and then coming, of course, in the country to enjoy,” he said.

Rubio stressed that those who apply for the expedited visa system will face the same vetting as those applying for travel visas and encouraged swift application.

“Our advice to everybody is, if you have a ticket for any of the games, you need to apply, if you haven’t done so, as soon as possible. Don’t wait till the last minute,” he recommended.