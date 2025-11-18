Former Harvard President Larry Summers, who also served as Treasury secretary under President Bill Clinton, is stepping away from public life after emails revealed a long term relationship with convicted sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein.

While the relationship between Summers and Epstein had already been publicized, emails released last week showed it went beyond the professional, per the New York Times:

Emails released last week showed a cozier relationship that included Dr. Summers seeking romantic advice and trading banter with Mr. Epstein over several years. The communications stretched to 2019, long after Mr. Epstein had pleaded guilty in 2008 to charges related to soliciting a minor for prostitution.

In 2019, Epstein advised Summers on dealing with a potential love interest while she courted another man.

“I dint want to be in a gift giving competition while being the friend without benefits,” Summers wrote in the email.

“shes smart. making you pay for past errors. ignore the daddy im going to go out with the motorcycle guy, you reacted well.. annoyed shows caring., no whining showed strentgh,” Epstein responded.

Summers admitted he felt “deeply ashamed” of his actions and will be stepping away from his public commitments.

“I am deeply ashamed of my actions and recognize the pain they have caused,” he told POLITICO.

“I take full responsibility for my misguided decision to continue communicating with Mr. Epstein. While continuing to fulfill my teaching obligations, I will be stepping back from public commitments as one part of my broader effort to rebuild trust and repair relationships with the people closest to me.”

While Summers will continue teaching as an economics professor at Harvard, he will be withdrawing from his role in the Yale Budget Lab advisory group. A spokeswoman for the left-wing think tank Center for American Progress also said they will be ending his fellowship immediately.

On Monday, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said the Harvard professor’s relationship with Epstein showed “monumentally bad judgment.”

“For decades, Larry Summers has demonstrated his attraction to serving the wealthy and well connected, but his willingness to cozy up to a convicted sex offender demonstrates monumentally bad judgment,” Warren said.

“If he had so little ability to distance himself from Jeffrey Epstein even after all that was publicly known about Epstein’s sex offenses involving underage girls, then Summers cannot be trusted to advise our nation’s politicians, policymakers and institutions — or teach a generation of students at Harvard or anywhere else,” she added.

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube, Tubi, or Fawesome TV. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.