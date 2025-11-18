The House Freedom Caucus introduced on Tuesday a resolution to remove U.S. Virgin Islands Delegate Stacey Plaskett from the Intelligence Committee for being “actively coached” by the late billionaire accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein during a 2019 hearing.

Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC) introduced the House Freedom Caucus resolution, which was obtained by Breitbart News, as the House voted on a bill to reveal more information on Epstein. The House Oversight Committee had just released thousands of pages of emails, texts, and other documents.

The document dump revealed how Epstein gave advice on how to question Michael Cohen about his time as Trump’s lawyer.

Breitbart News’s Olivia Rondeau reported:

Plaskett, a nonvoting member of Congress, received thousands of dollars from Epstein in campaign contributions during the 2016 and 2018 election cycles, years after he was convicted of procuring a child for prostitution in 2008. Epstein owned a private island in the U.S. Virgin Islands, Little Saint James, from 1998 until his death in 2019. After Epstein was charged with federal sex trafficking crimes in July 2019, Plaskett was met with backlash after she initially said she would keep the campaign donations before reversing her decision, saying she would instead “make contributions to Virgin Islands organizations that work with women and children in the amount of his previous contributions.”

The Freedom Caucus resolution condemns Plaskett for being “actively coached” by Epstein during the hearing in February 2019. It states:

Whereas Delegate Plaskett, who previously served as an assistant attorney general in the U.S. Department of Justice Civil Division, is known to have had extensive political, personal and professional connections with Epstein after his conviction as a sex offender up to the time of his arrest and then death in 2019;

Whereas Delegate Plaskett’s relationship with Epstein stands in stark contrast to the public image she has curated for herself as a defender of justice and accountability while secretly collaborating with an individual whose crimes against vulnerable women and children shocked the nation;

Whereas Delegate Plaskett’s willingness to receive instructions on official congressional proceedings from Epstein, a convicted felony sex offender with deeply concerning international associations, is especially alarming and inappropriate given her own past service in the U.S. Department of Justice and her current role on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, and raises serious questions about Delegate Plaskett’s judgement, integrity, and fitness to serve; and …

“The following named Member be, and is hereby, removed from the following committee of the House of Representatives: PERMANENT SELECT COMMITTEE ON INTELLIGENCE: Ms. Plaskett, ” the resolution concludes.

Read the resolution:

Censuring and condemning Delegate Stacey Plaskett by Breitbart News