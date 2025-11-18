A facility leader for GE Vernova highlighted job creation at the company as a result of foreign investment in the United States during President Donald Trump’s meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday.

Moments after the crown prince announced Saudi investments in the United States will reach nearly $1 trillion during their Oval Office meeting before reporters, Trump asked GE Vernova’s David Broomwell to speak about how Saudi Arabia’s investment has helped the company and the United States.

GE Vernova notably announced initiatives worth as much as $14.2 billion in May during Trump’s state visit to Riyadh.

“If you look at the landscape for GE Vernova investment, over $750 million in the U.S. focused on true manufacturing jobs here stateside,” he said. “We’re looking at tripling the output of our Greenville, South Carolina, facility, where we make the gas turbines that are supporting U.S. needs as well as the Saudi Arabian needs.”

“So, real jobs, $300 million in gas investment, resulting in over 500 pieces of new equipment being installed in the Greenville, South Carolina, facility,” he added. “That translates into roughly 1,800 jobs across the board for GE Vernova as we try to scale capacity to be able to meet this demand.”

He noted that GE Vernova is also working “with local communities to build the skill set that’s required to meet these capacity needs.”

“So that talent pipeline is incredibly important, so it’s real jobs in the manufacturing space,” he said.

In a statement to Breitbart News, White House spokeswoman Taylor Rogers touted how foreign investment secured by the president is having a positive impact on American communities.

“David shared a powerful story of how these historic foreign investments secured by President Trump are GOOD deals for the American people that are improving lives and fueling new opportunities,” Rogers said.

“President Trump is putting America First by creating good-paying jobs, improving our economy, and ensuring the world’s biggest companies invest directly in our communities,” she added.

Broomwell heads up facilities in Allentown, Pennsylvania, and Parsippany, New Jersey, and is responsible for bringing aboard skilled workers, building capacity, and factory expansion as demand for gas turbines rises.