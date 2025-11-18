House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-MN) on Tuesday endorsed veteran Chris McGowan for Iowa’s fourth congressional district, Breitbart News has learned.
“Chris McGowan is exactly the kind of battle-tested conservative we need in Congress. As a veteran, business leader, and devoted family man, he embodies the values of service, integrity, and hard work that define Iowa’s 4th District. Chris will be a strong voice for the America First agenda, a reliable partner in the House Republican Conference, and a leader who will deliver real results for Iowa,” Emmer said in a written statement.
“I appreciate Congressman Emmer’s endorsement and his unwavering support for the America First movement. His leadership has been instrumental in standing up to the radical left and fighting for the values that matter to families here in Iowa. I’m honored to have his confidence in our campaign,” McGowan said.
McGowan serves as the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce president, who announced his campaign in late June to replace Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-IA) as he runs his campaign for governor of the Hawkeye State.
He said his background as a lawyer, veteran, and economic development professional makes him well-suited to serve as one of Iowa’s representatives in Congress.
“My background as a veteran, as a lawyer, as an economic development professional, distinguishes me from many of the others who may decide to enter this race,” he said. “I’ll join the administration in putting America first by standing up to China, bringing jobs back to America and restoring energy independence. I will consistently promote policies that prioritize American workers, farmers and families over the global elites who aim to undermine our way of life,” he explained in June.
The Iowa veteran said that he aims to champion President Donald Trump’s efforts to secure better trade deals that benefit Iowa agriculture.
“Standing up for ag means protecting markets, defending landowner rights and supporting President Trump’s efforts to secure free and fair-trade agreements for the goods that our farmers produce,” McGowan continued. “Ag is a way of life in Iowa, and I will remain a reliable ally and advocate for farmers and the critically important industries that their products support.”
Speaking about the border, he said, “I will work with our border enforcement organizations to make sure that our border remains strong, solid and impenetrable. Because we have to stop the flow of fentanyl.”
“We have to work to liberate those enslaved in human trafficking, and we have to make sure that every day, Americans know that they’re safe within their own borders and not allow those with malicious intent to come into our country,” he added.
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.