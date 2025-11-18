House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-MN) on Tuesday endorsed veteran Chris McGowan for Iowa’s fourth congressional district, Breitbart News has learned.

“Chris McGowan is exactly the kind of battle-tested conservative we need in Congress. As a veteran, business leader, and devoted family man, he embodies the values of service, integrity, and hard work that define Iowa’s 4th District. Chris will be a strong voice for the America First agenda, a reliable partner in the House Republican Conference, and a leader who will deliver real results for Iowa,” Emmer said in a written statement.

“I appreciate Congressman Emmer’s endorsement and his unwavering support for the America First movement. His leadership has been instrumental in standing up to the radical left and fighting for the values that matter to families here in Iowa. I’m honored to have his confidence in our campaign,” McGowan said.

McGowan serves as the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce president, who announced his campaign in late June to replace Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-IA) as he runs his campaign for governor of the Hawkeye State.